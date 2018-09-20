BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – A Motel 6 in Braintree is closing for good following a deadly officer-involved shooting last year.

The motel on Union Street shut down in June of 2017 after officers opened fire at 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan Robinson on May 5, 2017, killing her.

Braintree Mayor Joe Sullivan tweeted Wednesday that the “Motel 6 is closed forever.”

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey ruled in July of 2017 that the involved officers were justified in the use of deadly force.

Robinson refused to open his door when asked, and when officers used a card to open it, Robison fired four shots, Morrissey said.

Officer Donald Delaney was struck and three officers returned fire.

Robinson was found dead in the room, suffering from three gunshot wounds, one self-inflicted.

The fatal shot was fired by police, but it could not be determined which officer fired it.

