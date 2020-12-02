BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a mother and her two children from the top-floor balcony of an apartment building in Boston’s South End as fast moving flames engulfed the structure on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses looked on in horror as Alice Soto and her two young children, Annabelle and Amelia, waited for help on the balcony of the burning building at 68 West Newton St.

“You could just see smoke and fire billowing out of the building. All three of the windows were busted out from the fire,” witness Ulysses LeBron recalled. “It got real smoky and kind of scary and people on the ground were being hysterical because someone needs help and they’re up in the air.”

First responders used a ladder to rescue the trapped family.

“We just transferred them down the ladder to each other and then off to EMS,” Boston Fire Lt. Michael Guilfoyle said. “With the mom being deaf, I don’t know if she could read lips or not, but she probably understood what we were trying to say to her and she climbed over the balcony onto the sticks.”

Soto and her children were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what firefighters described as minor injuries.

Soto’s sister, Katherine Santiago, said that, “The girls are OK. I don’t know what’s going on with her, but she’s going to stay in the hospital, but I guess she’s doing well.”

A total of eight people, two turtles, a cat and a dog have been displaced due to the fire.

Not all pets made it out of the building, fire officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

A great team save by the members of Ladder 4. Working together for a positive outcome, at the 2 alarm fire at 68 West Newton st. pic.twitter.com/2qxcCYnT07 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

Companies clearing up from 2nd alarm fire on W. Newton St, SE. There will be 8 people (2 children), 2 turtles, a cat & a dog displaced. Not all pets made it. No firefighters injured. pic.twitter.com/SJ6JuEPGBA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down. Firefighters rescued a woman and 2 children from the top floor balcony. pic.twitter.com/X4xsVGYqwq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

At approximately 8:05 heavy fire from a floor 4 story brick occupied apartment at 68 West Newton Sy. The south end. A second alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/nYrJKf3CKS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

