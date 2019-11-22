Mother, 2 young children thank trooper for helping them after serious crash

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A local mother and her two young children tracked down a state police trooper to thank him for coming to their aid following a serious crash in Oakham last week.

Jamie Sullivan and her two kids — 4-year-old Danie and 9-year-old James — visited the state police Framingham barracks Friday to offer an emotional thank you to Trooper Giuseppe Ciampa.

Ciampa was driving from state police training in Braintree to his barracks in Concord when he came across the family’s minivan which had crashed into a pole on Old Turnpike Road in Oakham.

“I was driving the road, turned the corner, saw the vehicle into the telephone pole with the transformer on the ground,” he recalled.

Sullivan says when Ciampa arrived, she had been working to get Danie and James away from the car and the transformer.

Everyone got out safely but Sullivan added that Danie had a deep cut on her forehead and she could tell that her daughter had a concussion.

Sullivan and Ciampa worked to keep Danie awake as medical personnel arrived.

“This hit home because I have a 5-year-old and 9-year-old at home, and I knew she was bleeding pretty bad from the cut, so it hit home a little more and I wanted to keep her calm,” Ciampa said.

Sullivan turned to social media following the crash to try to find the trooper who helped them that day. State police leaders heard about the post and arranged for the heartfelt reunion.

“My main goal was just to thank him,” she said. “I did not expect to find him this soon.”

Danie brought Ciampa a hero sign with her handprint on the back.

“That’s what we’re trained to do but this is touching,” Ciampa said. “I love this. It’ll go right on my wall and my kids will love this too.”

Danie’s cut is healing but Sullivan says she will likely be left with a scar.

Her two brothers told Ciampa that he has inspired them to join the Massachusetts State Police when they get older.

Adorable alert! 4 y.o. Danie and her family present @MassStatePolice trooper Ciampa with a handmade hero sign. Trooper Ciampa was on his way home last week when he came across the family crashed in their minivan, and helped Danie stay calm. Story next @7News at Noon! pic.twitter.com/jg98OHH6wa — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) November 22, 2019

