Mother, 3-year-old child struck by vehicle in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and a young child were injured Friday morning when they were struck by a vehicle in Brookline, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Longwood Avenue at Kent Street around 10 a.m. found a woman and a 3-year-old child suffering from injuries, according to the Brookline Police Department.

Both victims were taken an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

