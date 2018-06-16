FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) – A mother and her young son were seriously injured after a pit bull attacked them in Fall River.

The dog mauled the woman and her 4-year-old son Friday evening, according to police.

The boy underwent facial reconstruction surgery on Saturday. Police said an officer was forced to shoot and kill the dog to stop the attack.

A family passing by heard the screams and stopped to help. Police said the victims were neighbors of the dog’s owners and were walking by when the dog, which was in its yard, when it attacked.

