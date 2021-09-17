A mother is facing charges after authorities say she got into a physical altercation with an 11-year-old student on a school bus in Center Point, Alabama on Tuesday morning.

Deputies responding to a reported assault on Martinique Drive around 7:15 a.m. learned that Nannatt Waldrop, 37, had boarded a school bus and confronted an 11-year-old whom she suspected of bullying her child, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Waldrop and the child were involved in an altercation, the sheriff’s office said.

Waldrop was placed under arrest on charges of third-degree assault, trespassing on a school bus, and disorderly conduct.

