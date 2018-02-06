BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — The mother of two children found stabbed to death Monday at an apartment in Brockton is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for murder charges.

Police and fire officials responded to a triple-decker home at 247 Prospect St. for a report of a medical incident Monday. Officers said they found the two boys, ages 5 and 8, dead inside an apartment on the third floor.

A city official told 7News Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter’s office sent out a robocall around 12:50 p.m. to city council members confirming the stabbing deaths of two children.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced at a press conference Monday evening that Latarsha Sanders, 43, was arrested and charged with murdering her two sons.

“This is a gruesome, disturbing and most of all a heartbreaking crime,” said Cruz. He did not offer a possible motive for the murders.

Cruz did not reveal the names of the children. He said the two brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, sparking a homicide investigation.

“Sanders made statements that can be construed as admissions to this crime to the investigators. Those will be shared tomorrow at her arraignment,” said Cruz.

Cruz said it is believed the children were killed some time in the last 48 hours. He said Sanders left her apartment Monday and went to a neighbor’s home, where she asked them to dial 911.

Police do not believe the public is in danger but neighbors said they are shaken and frightened by the horrifying news.

“Just two kids. I can’t believe it. Why would you stab two kids?” a tearful Cassandre Lorvainis told 7News.

Another woman was seen placing a teddy bear across the street from the crime scene.

“I heard the news and it just broke my heart. It’s just something that overcame me,” said Darcy Ruskiewicz.

Sanders is slated to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Brockton District Court.

