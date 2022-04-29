QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Local wildlife officials rescued a mother raccoon and four kits who had set up a nest at the Boston Fire Academy earlier this week.

The Special Operations Technical Rescue team was about to hold a drill in a room at the Moon Island facility when they heard snarling in a simulated air duct and discovered the angry mother raccoon, the Cape Wildlife Center reported. The team left the building and workers from the center tried to capture the racoon, but said she slipped through numerous crawl spaces.

The center eventually used a humane trap to capture the mother and then gathered the kits from the vent, and moved them to a safer spot on the Moon Island property.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)