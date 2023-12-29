SACO, Maine (WHDH) — Maine State Police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday at the request of the Saco Police Department after the missing mother and child were found safe.

The two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect. At 3:41 p.m. the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York State.

Police have not released details on where the two were located.

