TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house explosion in Taunton Wednesday morning where multiple people were injured, according to officials.

Taunton fire and police responded to 78 Plain Street around 9:50 a.m. for reports of an explosion with multiple burn victims.

According to Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne, two of those injured were a 25-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child. Officials say the mother suffered severe burns and the child suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Chief Lavigne spoke about how the snowy and cold conditions firefighters faced.

“The situation is now under control, but this was a very serious incident,” Chief Lavigne said. “The weather conditions present unique challenges, but we plan for these situations.”

The State Fire Marshall released a statement on the explosion, saying, “State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are responding to support Taunton FD with an origin and cause investigation following an explosion on Hart Street in Taunton. Preliminary information suggests multiple injured parties. I expect it will be a while before I have meaningful info but will share it when I can.”

Eversource responded with crews on site to shut off utilities at affected homes.

“We have gas personnel on site coordinating closely with fire officials in response to the incident in the area of Plain and Hart streets in Taunton,” a company representative said in a statement. “We are actively investigating the issue, and continue to work with local and public safety officials.”

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

