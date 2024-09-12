QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment a car sped across a normally busy street before slamming into a liquor store in Quincy Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Old Colony Liquors off Quincy’s Southern Artery.

Quincy police said the people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reported injuries inside Old Colony Liquors.

One day after the crash, 11-year-old Christelle Habchy said she was in the front passenger seat of the car with her mom when her mother lost control.

“The car was shaking and everything,” Habchy said. “And we were going up and down.”

“Really, I don’t remember everything because I kinda closed my eyes and I was just praying to God nothing worse would happen to us,” she continued.

Habchy said her mother was backing out of a parking space at a CVS location across the street from the crash site. Once the car started moving in reverse, Habchy and her mom said the gas pedal got stuck.

“It wouldn’t stop even though we pulled the emergency brake and even the normal brakes too,” Habchy said.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant shows the car with Habchy and her mother inside speeding in reverse across two lanes of traffic, over a median, and across two additional lanes of traffic.

“I thought we were going to die,” Habchy said. “We were done if another car hit us or anything.”

The SUV did not hit any other cars. Instead it smashed into Old Colony and embedded itself in the building.

Store manager David Reyes said the car landed in an office where he had been working just moments earlier.

“I had stepped outside to get a little fresh air and I just heard the boom,” he said.

Emergency crews helped get Habchy and her mother out of their car, sawing through the windshield to reach them.

Crews removed the car from the Old Colony storefront near 9:30 p.m. and boarded up the store by 11 p.m.

After getting evaluated at the hospital, both Habchy and her mother were resting at home as of Thursday afternoon.

“I think it was just a terrible accident,” Habchy said.

Old Colony Liquors was closed Thursday and will remain closed for the next few days.

Quincy police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon. So far, police had not pressed any charges or filed any citations.

