Mother and daughter named as victims of Belchertown crash

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a mother and her daughter have died in a single-vehicle crash in Belchertown.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office on Tuesday identified the victims of Monday’s crash on U.S. Route 202 as 59-year-old Laurel Place and 83-year-old Doris Place. Both lived in town.

Laurel Place, who was driving the car that crashed at about noon, died at the scene. Her mother died several hours later.

The highway was shut down for several hours.

The cause remains under investigation by local and state police but authorities say no foul play is suspected.

