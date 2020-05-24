Mother and daughter nurses working together at Mass General to fight coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps as a nurse is now working side by side with her at Mass General as they help battle the coronavirus.

Cheryl Dowd is a neo-natal nurse practitioner at Mass General, and her daughter Caitlyn has worked there as a patient care associate for two years before graduating from nursing school.

“She really is the reason I wanted to go to nursing school in the first place,” Caitlyn said.

But they never thought they would work together until the coronavirus pandemic.

“I volunteered to go work as a bedside nurse with adult covid patients for the duration of the crisis at the hospital and it happened that the floor that I went to is the floor that Caitlyn works on,” Cheryl said. “There have been times where we have the same patient and we’re in there together with the patient doing their care or moving them, giving them medications and vital signs.”

The mother and daughter say working together is a unique experience they’ll never forget.

“It makes me very proud and its a wonderful profession, I love being a nurse so I’m really excited she’s going to pursue the same thing,” Cheryl said.

