DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and her young child were rushed to a hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Danvers Wednesday.

The town’s fire chief told 7NEWS the pair were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation after crews were called to the scene on River Drive Wednesday night.

Firefighters initially didn’t see fire coming out of the building but were soon told by neighbors that the fire was in an apartment inside, the chief said.

The chief said firefighters were able to rescue the mother and her child, estimated to be around two years old, and get them into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital.

At last check, the chief said, the pair were in stable condition and expected to be okay.

While the chief said the fire may have started in a kitchen area, the fire remained under investigation Wednesday night.

