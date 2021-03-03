NEW YORK (WHDH) - A woman has been arrested after her 4-year-old daughter was found wandering the streets of New York City’s Bronx borough by herself early Saturday morning.

The young girl was found unaccompanied at the corner of Prospect Avenue and E 156 Street just after midnight, according to New York police.

Authorities put a call out on Twitter for anyone with information on her identity.

On Wednesday, police announced that the mother had been located and placed under arrest.

UPDATE: The mother in this case has been located and placed under arrest by our @NYPDDetectives. https://t.co/QqQB1o6TFy pic.twitter.com/NiQPduO4wA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 3, 2021

