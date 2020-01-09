Mother arrested in connection with death of her 2-year-old daughter in Whitman

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter who died after being found unresponsive at a home in Whitman last month, officials said.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was arrested in Boston Thursday in connection with the Dec. 28 death of her toddler, Lyric, who was found unresponsive at 863 Washington St. and later died at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on a charge of reckless endangerment of a child.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and will determine the manner and cause of the child’s death.

