BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a woman hit by a car in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard opened up about her daughter’s long road to recovery as the driver once again faced a judge.

Judie Fairneny said the crash put her 40-year-old daughter Michelle in the hospital for months and took the life of 59-year-old Lisa Vadeboncoeur. Though Michelle cannot walk, Kevin McCaffery, the man behind the wheel of the car that day is free.

“That’s all you’re doing is walking down the street then all of a sudden, next thing you know you’re on the sidewalk, people running to you and you don’t know what happened and why it happened,” she said.

Five months after the fatal wreck, a grand jury indicted McCaffery on vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent driving charges. The 46-year-old from Bellingham pleaded not guilty and was able to leave court a free man.

“He should be in. He killed somebody. He maimed my daughter,” said Fairneny.

Surveillance video shows McCaffery’s car whipping around Theodore Glynn Way in Roxbury before the crash on October 16, 2021.

“She banged her head up. They didn’t say there was any fractures on the skull or anything but she had amnesia for a couple of days. She didn’t remember a lot and the leg was the worst. The outside part of her leg had to be rebuilt with a plate,” said Fairneny.

She said Michelle was walking to pick up laundry to wash when she was hit now, she’s in a rehab center learning how to move forward.

