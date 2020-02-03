BAY CITY, Texas (WHDH) — A mother is facing multiple charges after her bedridden 7-year-old daughter was found dead during a welfare check in Texas last Friday.

Officers responding to the 2200 block of Bordeaux in Bay City for a welfare check just after 2:30 p.m. found a dead 7-year-old girl along with her mother, identified as 26-year-old Lauren Kay Dean, inside the residence, according to police.

The 7-year-old had been bedridden due to medical conditions, police added.

Dean was placed under arrest and charged with three second-degree felony charges of abandon, endanger a child — imminent danger, bodily injury.

The girl’s two siblings — one aged 5 years and the second aged 3 months — were also living in the residence but have since been removed from the home, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Stephen Lunsford or Det. Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.

