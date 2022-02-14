PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman charged with murder and neglect in the fentanyl-related death of her 2-year-old son was held without bail at her initial court appearance Monday.

Jessaline Andrade, 26, did not enter a plea. No defense attorney was listed in court records and she was referred to the public defender’s office.

Andrade, her boyfriend, and another man, all faces charges in the death of the boy, who was found unresponsive by firefighters who responded to a Pawtucket apartment on Dec. 10, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner ruled that the toddler’s death was a homicide caused by acute fentanyl intoxication. Two other children ages 5 and 8 were also in the home and the older child also tested positive for fentanyl at the hospital, but survived, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said in court that the two men were using the home to manufacture and distribute drugs. The men were held without bail at their arraignments last week. Neither had a defense attorney listed in court records.

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families has taken custody of the other two children.

