Mother, daughter charged with stealing from 2 elderly women

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mother and daughter are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing the checkbooks of two elderly women and buying furniture and groceries.

The Hartford Courant reports that 60-year-old Cynthia Williams and 39-year-old Sharonda Williams, both of Hartford, face multiple charges including larceny, identity theft and forgery.

Farmington police say the older woman worked for a home health agency that cared for the alleged victims.

Police say she stole the checkbooks and gave them to her daughter. One alleged victim lost $27,000.

Cynthia Williams told police someone else could have stolen the checkbooks because other people were in the homes.

Mother and daughter are both free on $50,000 bail. Cynthia Williams no longer works for the home health agency.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)