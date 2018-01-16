WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Washington’s Virginia suburbs say two would-be carjackers fled from their intended victims when a splash of hot cocoa and a dash of resourcefulness entered the mix.

Prince William County police say in a statement that a 50-year-old woman exited a 7-Eleven convenience store Saturday night with some purchased items when two men, one with a handgun, approached and demanded her vehicle.

Police say the woman struck one man with her bag before her 22-year-old daughter threw her hot chocolate toward both men, who then fled on foot.

No one was injured and no property was taken.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)