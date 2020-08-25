BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two woman who died in a wrong-way crash in Brockton early Sunday morning as a mother and daughter.

Cheryl Washburn, 66, of Brockton, was driving on Reynolds Memorial Highway just after 3 a.m. with her 39-year-old daughter, Stacey Salley, of West Bridgewater, in a Hyundai Santa Fe when a 30-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta the wrong direction hit their vehicle, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Salley was pronounced dead at the scene and Washburn was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Jetta was also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before being transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The DA’s office says she remains hospitalized at this time.

A third vehicle involved, a Chevy Tahoe, was traveling northbound when it hit the Jetta after the initial crash. The male driver was unharmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

