WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and daughter were killed in a shooting yesterday in Worcester.

Police responded to the scene in the area of Englewood Avenue and Lisbon Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, where officers found two female gunshot victims inside a parked vehicle. Both had suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Worcester Police confirmed the victims were identified as a mother and her daughter and that both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

