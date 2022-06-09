AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive search is underway along the Merrimack River for a missing 6-year-old boy, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said the family of six may have been fishing or swimming in the water when the struggle began sometime around 7 p.m.

Five people were pulled from the water. Many neighbors joined the rescue efforts after a pair of fishermen pulled a mother and her daughter out of the water and onto a nearby deck, according to the Coast Guard. Once on the dock, neighbors said they began CPR on the woman but she did not make it.

“We used to be boaters, the river is really tough and you have to respect it,” one neighbor said.

The injuries suffered by the four other family members are said to be minor.

SKY7HD flew over the scene near the Chain Bridge as state and local authorities continued the search. Authorities said the bridge will be closed for quite some time.

No further details have been released.

Officials say a woman did not survive and the search continues for a 6-year-old boy. @7News they believe this to be one family of 6. 2 parents and four kids. Right now it’s believed they were fishing by the water. https://t.co/EO593iKyVC pic.twitter.com/J18t9jVPMc — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 10, 2022

