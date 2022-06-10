AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive search is underway along the Merrimack River for a missing 6-year-old boy, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said the family of six– a mother, father, and their four children– were likely fishing on Deer Isle when the struggle began sometime around 7 p.m.

Two of the children allegedly entered the Merrimack River. The mother then followed her children into the water.

Five people were pulled from the river. Many neighbors joined the rescue efforts after a pair of fishermen pulled a 7-year-old girl out of the water and onto a nearby deck, according to the Coast Guard. The mother was unable to hoist herself aboard, and she went underwater. Rescuers eventually brought her out of the water. Once on the dock, neighbors said they began CPR on the woman but she did not make it. Her name is not yet being released.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital with hypothermia, and is expected to be OK.

“We used to be boaters, the river is really tough and you have to respect it,” one neighbor said.

Divers will be continuing their search for the boy Friday morning. Chain Bridge, which connects Newburyport and Amesbury reopened Friday morning, but authorities warned boaters to be cautious of the increased emergency personnel presence on the water as the search for the boy continues.

Newburyport officials said that as time passes, the search is increasingly likely to be a recovery mission, but a full-court press to find him continues.

