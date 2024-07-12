MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester woman shared her story Friday after a large metal object smashed into her car while she and her child were inside.

The incident happened on the southbound side of I-93 in Medford near 10 a.m. In addition to Ivana Peritore’s car, the metal struck and damaged one other car.

“I could not kind of get away from it,” Peritore said. “I knew it was coming to hit me.”

Peritore said the object bounced off her car three times, first hitting the front of the vehicle, then smashing her windshield, and then hitting the roof.

Her 3-year-old daughter, Viviana, was sitting in the back seat and told 7NEWS she heard a loud noise at the moment of impact.

“I’m alright,” she said.

Ivana Peritore said she was bringing her daughter to work with her in Somerville but headed home after the incident.

Though Peritore said she found shards of glass scattered throughout her car, she reiterated she and her daughter are OK.

“We’re both fine,” she said. “We’re safe. We’re home. We’re just waiting for the car to get towed.”

State police confirmed there were no reported injuries in either of the cars that were hit in this incident.

While police remained unsure of where the metal object came from, Peritore said she is simply glad no one was hurt.

