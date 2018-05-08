Mother duck leads her ducklings on march through Reading middle school

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother duck led her eight ducklings through the halls of Reading’s Coolidge Middle School on Tuesday.

Each year the mother duck returns to the school’s courtyard to lay her eggs. When the ducklings hatch and are ready, the mother marches them through the school.

“We then allow them passage through the building and into nature,” the school said in tweet.

Watch the yearly march in the videos below:

Each year a mother duck lays eggs in our courtyard, which has no food or water once hatched. We then allow them passage through the building and into nature… pic.twitter.com/qTGlQGpJGY — Coolidge Middle School (@coolidgemiddle) May 7, 2018

