Mother emotional as prosecutors describe Blackstone ‘house of horrors’

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The trial of a Blackstone mother accused of killing her two children inside her house continued Friday as prosecutors played her statement to police in court.

Tears streamed down Murray’s face as photos of her babies’ skeletal remains were shown in court during day four of her murder trial. The Blackstone mom is charged with murder in the deaths of two of three babies found dead within her trash-strewn home in 2014.

At that time, investigators also found a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old in the home that Murray was allegedly hiding from the world.

In court, a recording of two interviews Murray gave to police on September 11, 2014, played in which the mother said she was scared.

“I was scared and nervous,” she told an officer. When asked what she was scared of she said, “just everything that had happened. Nobody knew and I didn’t want them to say anything.”

State Police Trooper Shawn Murphy took the stand Friday as one to the two officers to question Murray the day after the bodies were found five years ago.

As that interview played in court, Murray can be heard describing her situation.

“I just didn’t know how to get out of it. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know who I could trust and tell,” she told Murphy. “I just, I don’t know, feel like I was all by myself.”

Murray continued to tell the trooper that she knew her boyfriend did not want more than two children and that she felt she could not tell him when she got pregnant again and again.

So, instead of going to the hospital she chose to keep everything a secret.

She told Murphy in the interview that she had delivered a baby in the bathroom, cut the umbilical cord with scissors and dumped the placenta in the trash.

She said she kept the babies in a bed with pillows around them.

Investigators asked the mother if she gave birth to any children other than those living in the Blackstone house.

Eventually, she admitted to giving birth to a baby that was blue and not breathing.

She then told Murphy she put that child’s body in a closet.

The trooper could not make sense of any of it.

“It sounds like something out of a horror movie or something,” Murphy can be heard saying in the recording.

Day four of the trial is focusing on the death of the babies. Officials want to know if they were all born deceased or if they died a short time later.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)