FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a mother will be facing criminal charges after a toddler was left unattended in a car seat in a hot vehicle with the engine off in Falmouth on Friday.

Police officers and firefighters were sent to TJ Maxx on Teaticket Highway around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a toddler who was left unattended in a vehicle, according to a post on the Falmouth Police Department’s Facebook page.

When they arrived, they found the child in the vehicle with its engine off. At the time, the temperature outside was 78 degrees.

“No parent was in the vicinity and an officer was forced to utilize a window break to gain access to the child,” police wrote. “The child was evaluated by FFRD and the mother was located inside the store approximately 5 minutes later.”

The Department of Children and Families have been notified, police said, and criminal charges will be pending.

