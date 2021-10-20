(WHDH) — A mother is celebrating the birth of a healthy 14-pound baby boy after she reportedly endured 19 miscarriages while trying to grow her family with her husband.

Cary and Tim Patonai, of Arizona, recently announced the birth their son, Finnley, was born two weeks early at a weight of 14 pounds, 1 ounce, the couple told TODAY.

Finnley also came into the world measuring in at 23.75 inches — double the size of an average newborn.

“The OB/GYN who performed the C-section said that in 27 years he had never seen a newborn that size,” Cary told the television program. “There was so much excitement in the delivery.”

Cary, 36, had gone through 19 prior miscarriages in between the births of her other two sons, ages 10 and 2.

“It was traumatic for the whole family, especially our oldest child,” she explained. “Each loss would break his little heart.”

Finnley, who’s now 2 weeks old, is already wearing clothing made for babies ages 6 to 9 months, according to Cary.

Cary added that her family is “finally complete,” calling Finnley “absolutely perfect.”

