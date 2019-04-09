CULVER CITY, Calif. (WHDH) — The mother of a 9-month-old baby says her daughter wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the quick actions of a California police officer.

Janet Lockridge’s young daughter, Aria, frantically flagged down officer Brian Campbell on March 22 as her baby sister, Harley, began choking.

Cappell arrived to find Lockridge holding Harley, who wasn’t crying and had blood in her mouth.

“It always makes you nervous but it’s one of those things, you know, your training just kicks in,” Cappell said.

His body camera captured the moments when he flipped the baby over and began hitting her on the back.

Harley soon began to crying, leaving everyone breathing a sigh of relief.

“As soon as we heard that cry, it was like an angel,” Lockridge recalled. “It was like God sent his angel through him.”

Paramedics soon arrived and took over.

Lockridge and her daughters visited Cappell the next day to express their gratitude.

“I asked him, I said, ‘Can I just hug you?’ And I burst into tears and his reaction was, ‘Can I hold her?'” Lockridge said. “She would not be here if it wasn’t for him, so we are grateful.”

Cappell has since been honored for his heroic actions.

“I’ve been here 19 years and I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Cappell said. “It feels good, it feels good.”

