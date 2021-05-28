MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother is fighting to keep a memorial in the area where her daughter was hit and killed by a car in Milton in 2016.

A cross with Katelisa Etienne’s name was put on a tree four years ago near the crash site at Truman Parkway.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has put up a notice that the memorial must come down by June 10, saying that memorials are prohibited on DCR property.

The victim’s mother, Anne Etienne, says she is heartbroken.

“I don’t see the reason why this can’t stay here,” she said. “It just means so much to us. It feels like a connection and that the memory still lives on; to be able to get close to her.”

DCR said they are looking into the issue.

