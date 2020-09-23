Mother living in West Bridgewater home that went up in flames in shock, but grateful everyone is safe

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out Wednesday evening at a home in West Bridgewater.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on East Center Street, also known as Route 106, where heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the multi-story home.

Heather Spaur and her kids made it out of the burning home just in time.

Spaur said her daughter alerted her to the blaze.

“Blood-curdling screaming, screaming, ‘Mom get out of the house.’ I had my daughter in the house with me and we go up to the door and I felt the door was burning, like flames you could see through the window, we had to take stuff out of the way, ran down the back steps with the cat, and by the time we came out, the flames were shooting out of the house, we were all trying to call 911 and it’s all been crazy since,” she explained.

Spaur is battling cancer and said her friend owns the house — which is more than 100 years old — and was allowing her and her family to stay there for the last 4 years so she could be with her kids during treatment.

They were unable to save any of their belongings as they evacuated the home with the exception of a pet cat.

Several other pets are still missing.

Fire crews battled the stubborn flames for hours and remained on scene well into the night to make sure it did not spread to other buildings in the area.

“We made an attack on the outside and at that point, the fire was already elevated into the attic into the third floor where we tried to gain access to that floor, we weren’t able to due to heat and smoke and as you can notice at this point, the fire is in full defensive mode,” Fire Chief Ken May said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Spaur said she is still in shock after watching everything she owns go up in flames, even so, she said she is grateful.

“We’re lucky, we all got out,” she said. “Everybody’s safe.”

