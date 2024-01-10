HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities urged residents and visitors in Hampton, New Hampshire to avoid Ocean Boulevard as flood waters inundated the seaside town Wednesday morning, forcing officials to close the roadway.

“URGENT! The Town of Hampton is requesting community members and visitors stay out of flood waters. Ocean Boulevard is closed until further notice,” the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency stated on Facebook. “Please avoid the area. Shelter in place if possible. If you have an emergency, call 911. For non-emergencies, call the Fire Department at 603-926-3316.”

High waves and sea foam could be seen flooding the area along Route 1A during the morning hours as a Flood Warning remained in effect for much of southeastern New Hampshire.

Footage shared with 7NEWS showed roadways underwater while multiple homes stood flanked with ocean water.

At one point, police in Hampton were offering assistance to those who wished to evacuate, with an evacuation shelter set up in the Hampton Academy gymnasium.

“Mother Nature wins every time,” Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno told 7NEWS as his team continued to monitor the flooding.

By noontime, SKY7-HD spotted water in several parts of Hampton recede as high tide started to come to an end. In some spots such as North Beach, at least one lane of Ocean Boulevard was reopened to traffic as the worst of the flooding appeared to wrap up.

Plow trucks were also brought in as conditions improved, plowing not only excess water to the side but the tons of sea foam left on various roads as well as debris that had washed up onto land.

“The roads were fine – until they weren’t,” said resident Steve Jervey. “And unfortunately, because there’s so many one-way roads, we can’t drive back.”

“We were trying to get into Cambridge to doctors’ appointments, but we just can’t get off the island and we had to abandon our car a quarter of a mile up the road and just walk back to our apartment and wait it out,” said Kathy Jervey. “99% of the time, it’s a lovely place to be, so, we’ll take it.”

By 2 p.m., the Hampton Fire Rescue Facebook page stated Ocean Boulevard had reopened to traffic, as well as Route 101 east of Landing Road.

Roads that included Church Street, Highland Avenue, Brown Avenue and parts of Route 1 remained either closed or reduced to one lane.

