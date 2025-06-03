FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a passenger who was hospitalized in the fatal Franklin crash on May 24 on Grove Street has succumbed to her injuries.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Minaben Patel, 38, succumbed to her injuries and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Patel was the mother of Krisha Patel, the 5-year-old girl who died as a result of the crash.

Prosecutors said James N. Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was driving on the wrong side of Grove Street on May 24 at around 6 p.m. when he hit a sedan.

The crash also injured Krisha Patel’s father and brother.

Prosecutors said Blanchard said he had consumed a couple of beers at work as a landscaper during the day before drinking more than a liter of vodka straight from the bottle.

