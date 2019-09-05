CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mother of a woman killed when a man rammed his car through a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is suing the convicted murderer for wrongful death.

Susan Bro filed a $12 million lawsuit Aug. 30 against 22-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., who is now serving life sentences plus 419 years on numerous convictions.

The Daily Progress reports Thursday that Bro said she doesn’t want Fields’ “blood money.” She just wants to make sure he can’t profit from selling the rights to his story or publishing a memoir.

Fields is an avowed white supremacist who killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens more when he plowed his car through a throng of people protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017.

