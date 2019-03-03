Mother of former UMass Boston assistant basketball coach shot, killed in Dorchester speaks out

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of the former UMass Boston assistant basketball coach who was shot and killed in Dorchester on Saturday is speaking out about her son.

Carol Price fought back tears as she spoke of 32-year-old Kendric Price, who she says was shot to death just down the street from her home.

“Very disturbing. This is the street he grew up on,” Carol said. “So much is going through my mind. It’s very heartbreaking to think of Kendric not with us.”

Police say Kendric was shot several times on Greenwood Street early Saturday morning. Detectives spent hours searching the area for evidence and looking for any sign or clue that may lead them to a person responsible.

“Kendric didn’t deserve that,” Carol said. “That’s not how he should have been leaving here. He should have left here for natural causes. Kendric has so much work to do.”

Carol says the good memories of her son are fueling her through this difficult time. She says she will miss his laugh, his humble personality, and his dedication and drive to be successful.

Kendric was heavily involved in his community and dedicated his time to mentoring children.

“He wanted to save the world and he tried to save the world with the little funds he had,” Carol said.

Another of Kendric’s loves was basketball. He played at the University of Michigan and graduated in three years. He also played professional ball, starred in a movie, was an assistant coach at UMass Boston, and, most recently, was a head coach at a local high school.

“His love for basketball was crazy,” Carol said. “It was like he’d rather play basketball than eat.”

Most importantly, Carol says she is proud to be Kendric’s mom.

“Kendric’s dreams won’t die,” Carol said. “He will always be alive with me no matter what.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 613-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

