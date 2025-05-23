MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The biological mother of Harmony Montgomery has reached a settlement with the state of New Hampshire.

The 5-year-old girl was killed by her father several years ago. Montgomery’s biological mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state. She will receive $2.25 million to settle that lawsuit.

Adam Montgomery was found guilty in his daughter’s death last year. He was sentenced to 56 years in prison on murder and other charges.

Police believe he killed his daughter nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Her body was never found.

