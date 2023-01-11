COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a missing Cohasset woman has spoken out on her daughter’s disappearance, saying her only wish is that her daughter is alive.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Milanka Ljubicic of Serbia revealed a conversation she had with her daughter, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, one week before she disappeared.

“She just said, ‘Please mama. Come tomorrow’… which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems,” Ljubicic said.

Ljubicic also told Fox News that she missed two calls from Ana around midnight on New Year’s Eve. Ana also reportedly tried to call her older sister and her Maid of Honor.

Although Ljubicic said Ana was sometimes irritated about her husband’s home arrest for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings, she is still in disbelief about the case.

“That anything happened, I can’t believe it,” Ljubicic added. “In total, I spent sixteen months with my son-in-law and I never noticed anything bad about my son-in-law. “

“I just have one wish… and that is that my daughter is alive,” she added.

Ana was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.

Officials said a search conducted north of Boston on Monday resulted in a number of items being collected, including a hacksaw, parts of a rug, trash bags with blood on cloth, and evidence connected to cleaning supplies.

The state lab is now fast tracking DNA testing on these items.

