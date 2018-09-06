Mother of Odin Lloyd settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hernandez estate

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of Odin Lloyd has settled her wrongful death suit with the estate of Aaron Hernandez.

According to court records, attorneys for Ursula Lloyd filed for the case to be dismissed Wednesday after reaching a settlement with the estate.

The terms were not disclosed.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder back in 2015 for killing Lloyd.

The 27-year-old was a semi-professional football player and was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Hernandez was sentenced to life without parole, but committed suicide in prison last year, causing his murder conviction to be vacated.

State law said because he died before his appeal could be heard, the conviction had to be nullified.

Lloyd’s mother is also fighting that loophole in the legal system.

