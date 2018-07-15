Mother of Sgt. Sean Gannon calls for stricter laws after Weymouth officer’s death

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of fallen Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed while executing a search warrant earlier this year, is calling for stricter laws after a Weymouth police officer was killed Sunday morning.

“Our hearts are broken once again for what can never be justified – the senseless violence that continues to occur because legislators and the court system fail to adequately support Law Enforcement and the innocent public by allowing a dangerous criminal to remain in society,” Denise Gannon said in a statement. “Further, gun control must become a national priority or these murders will continue to occur. The American public needs to use their collective voice and speak up and take action with elected officials to insist a safer society for all.”

Gannon, 32, was shot and killed in Marstons Mills in April. Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna was killed Sunday.

Denise Gannon added, “The death of yet another officer is an assault on the senses of everyone who has experienced this incomprehensible and egregious act in law enforcement and the family, friends and colleagues that this reprehensible crime leaves in its lifelong wake.”

