EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Saying she noticed his behavior changed, the mother of the man accused of a crime spree in Everett on Thursday told 7NEWS her 34-year-old son became upset with the mother of his two daughters.

He faces several criminal charges after being shot by police Thursday. He’s accused of carjacking an SUV, stealing a trash truck, and crashing into other vehicles while being chased by officers.

His mother said he had issues with the mother of their two daughters. She moved them and he was stressed because he didn’t know where they were, she believes.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says police first used tasers to subdue the suspect before opening fire. He pulled the trash truck driver from behind the wheel and drove off before crashing it just beyond Encore Casino in Everett.

Investigators say the suspect was first reported to be acting strangely in Medford around noon on Thursday before they say he was seen shoplifting in Billerica.

Stoneham police say they spotted him before Malden police located him at his mother’s house before he sped away to Everett.

Minutes later, the truck jacking, the shooting, and the crash, the suspect was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)