Mother of toddler who swallowed cocaine charged

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A woman whose 3-year-old son swallowed cocaine has been arrested on child abuse charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Tina Marie Tucker was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree child abuse, child cruelty or neglect, and procurement of sexual conduct for a fee.

Police say a state Department of Children, Youth and Families caseworker removed Tucker’s son from her Johnston home last week after they observed the child was ill. According to the agency, Tucker was living in deplorable conditions.

Authorities say a Hasbro Children’s Hospital pediatrician later determined through testing that the toddler had swallowed cocaine. According to police, a doctor said Tucker had used methadone, pot and other drugs while pregnant.

Police say during an investigation, Tucker offered sex to two plainclothes detectives in exchange for money.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)