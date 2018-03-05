Mother of youth hockey coach charged with rape accused of witness intimidation

WINTHROP, Mass. (WHDH) — The mother of a youth hockey coach charged with child rape in Marblehead is now accused of witness intimidation.

Police said Louise Martino, 55, sent a threatening message on social media to the mother of one of her son’s alleged victims. Martino was arraigned Monday on one count of witness intimidation and pleaded not guilty.

The judge ordered Martino to not have any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims and their families. She was also asked to not abuse alcohol and not post anything derogatory about the alleged victims and their families on social media.

Martino’s son, 31-year-old Christopher Prew, provides private and group youth hockey sessions in Marblehead. He was charged last month with assaulting and raping a 9-year-old boy. Seven other boys have since come forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Martino is due back in court in April.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)