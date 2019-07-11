Mother orders ‘Moana’-themed birthday cake, gets marijuana cake instead

A mother in Georgia recently took to Facebook to share her hilarious moment of confectionary confusion after she says she ordered a Moana cake for her daughter’s birthday and received a marijuana-themed cake instead.

The employees at an Atlanta-based bakery apologized for the mix-up, chalking the ordeal up to a simple misunderstanding.

The cake reads, “Happy 25th Birthday Rensli” and featured a marijuana leaf and a My Little Pony character with bloodshot eyes.

Luckily, both mother and daughter thought the ordeal was hilarious and shared their story on social media.

