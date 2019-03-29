FILE - This combination of file photos provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Sara Packer, left, and Jacob Sullivan. Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of 14-year-old Grace Packer. Sullivan pleaded guilty to all charges in the 2016 death of Grace Packer. The penalty phase of his trial opens Friday, March 15, 2019 outside Philadelphia. A jury will hear testimony about Sullivan’s crimes before deciding on a sentence of either life in prison or death. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP, File)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty in the 2016 rape, murder and dismemberment of her 14-year-old daughter.

Former adoptions supervisor Sara Packer appeared in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom Friday afternoon and pleaded guilty to first degree murder and 18 other charges. She was sentenced to life without parole.

Packer admitted in court last week that she plotted to murder her adoptive daughter, Grace Packer, saying she hated the teenager and “wanted her to go away.”

Sara Packer’s boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related offenses and was sentenced to death.

Packer says she helped Sullivan tie Grace up and watched as he raped and strangled her. The couple stored Grace’s body in cat litter for several months before dismembering it and dumping it in a wooded area.

