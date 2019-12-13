Mother runs after driver who forced her car with child inside off the road in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cellphone video shows a SUV driving away from the scene of a crash in Boston’s South End and a mother running after it screaming for justice.

Dolores Lord said her 1-year-old daughter was in her car when the driver of a SUV forced her off the road and into another parked car.

“It was so mean to do that to me,” Lord said. “I didn’t want him to do it to someone else.”

Lord says she believes the people in the SUV got mad at her for slowing traffic when she stopped to drop off her mother and let a pedestrian cross the road.

She said the driver in the SUV started driving erratically behind her.

“He really got upset, so I turned down onto Columbus and he knocked me into another car for no reason, no reason at all,” she said. “The portable television is on, Peppa Pig is playing, so you know kids are in the back seat — and he did it anyway!”

Stunned neighbors came out to help, some seeing that their cars had been damaged in the crash.

Lord says her daughter is okay, but she wants the people who forced her off the road brought to justice.

She is turning to the public for help tracking down the vehicle of interest.

“Please, please speak up and get the person who did this to me and my baby because we didn’t deserve it, it was wrong,” she said.

Witnesses say they got the SUV’s license plate number and Boston police are investigating the incident.

