BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman says her daughter is “traumatized” after stumbling upon a severed goat head in Hyde Park Monday morning.

Matzaris De Valle told 7News that her daughter was on her way to the school bus when she noticed the dismembered goat in the area of Pierce and Walter streets.

“She’s like traumatized,” De Valle said. “She didn’t want to go to school and she hasn’t actually had anything to eat today because she says every time she looks at food she just thinks of the goat.”

A home surveillance camera owned by Pascual Encarnacion shows the remains scattered in the middle of the road.

Encarnacion said he does not know of a butcher shop in the area that sells goat meat.

“I don’t believe that people killed it,” he said. “I don’t know, somebody dropped it here.”

Crews have since removed the head and the scene has been cleaned and cleared, according to the DPW.

These remains were found a few blocks away from a similar sight about a year ago on Garfield Avenue, where a goat head was found on top of a woman’s car, along with a picture of that woman placed underneath a windshield wiper.

People who live in the neighborhood say they hope the two incidents are not connected.

“I’m not sure if it’s a ritual,” Del Valle said. “It was just creepy.”

It is unclear why the dismembered goat was there.

Police say it appears to be a random act.

