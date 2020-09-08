A mother says her 13-year-old son with autism is recovering from gunshot wounds after police shot him while responding to what authorities called a “violent psych issue.”

Golda Barton told KUTV that she had called Salt Lake City police on Friday night and asked for a crisis intervention team to respond to her home in the Glendale neighborhood as her son, Linden Cameron, had a mental breakdown.

Barton added that she had told the police that her son was unarmed but in less than 5 minutes, she heard “get down on the ground” and several gunshots were fired.

Linden was handcuffed as one of the officers said out loud, “He’s just a child. What are you doing?” Barton recalled to the local news station.

Linden was hospitalized with injuries to his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and bladder, according to Barton.

An investigation remains ongoing.

