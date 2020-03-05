Mother, son accused of selling fentanyl, heroin out of NH home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother and son are facing drug trafficking charges after they were allegedly busted for selling fentanyl and heroin out of their New Hampshire home on Thursday.

SWAT team officers executing a search warrant at an apartment on Spruce Street in Manchester arrested 68-year-old Linda Lafond and her son, 46-year-old Nathaniel Davis, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Both Lafond and Davis had active arrest warrants for the sale of a controlled drug, police said.

The SWAT team encountered several other individuals inside the apartment, including 43-year-old Eugene Sandsbury, who police say was wanted for the sale of a controlled drug. He was taken into custody without incident.

Davis and Sandsbury were ordered held without bail pending arraignment Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Lafond has since been released on personal recognizance. She is slated to appear in court on March 19.

An investigation is ongoing.

